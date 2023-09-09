An intense earthquake was felt in Morocco tonight at 11:11 p.m. (Rabat local time, one more in mainland Spain). The epicenter is located in the town of Adassil, in the interior and southwest of Marrakech. In this city the population is in the streets, the buildings have been damaged and there have been evacuations of some properties. The earthquake, of magnitude 6.8 according to the US Geological Survey, has been felt in almost the entire country and has sown panic in the main cities, from north to south. In the capital, Rabat, people have taken to the streets but there is no damage to the housing structures. So far, no aftershocks have been felt.

(Breaking news. There will be an update shortly)

