At least 162 people have died and 700 have been injured after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook the Indonesian city of Cianjur on the island of Java on Monday, according to the governor of the West Java province (50 million of inhabitants), Ridwan Kamil. Authorities are working to determine the extent of what happened. Kamil has warned that the death toll could rise. At the moment, hundreds of victims are being treated in hospitals. Although in the country’s capital, Jakarta, the shock was also felt, there have been no casualties or significant damage beyond the evacuation of some buildings in the main business district, according to several witnesses told the Reuters agency.

The epicenter of the earthquake has been registered near Cianjur (170,000 inhabitants), located about 75 kilometers southeast of Jakarta. The Indonesian Meteorological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) has explained that the earthquake occurred at 1:21 p.m. local time (07:21 in mainland Spain), at a not very deep depth – about 10 kilometers – and that 62 aftershocks occurred in the same city, with magnitudes between 1.8 and 4 on the Richter scale. The BMKG has added that there is no risk of a tsunami.

Herman Suherman, head of the Cianjur administration, told MetroTV that the staff at the Sayang hospital in the same city were overwhelmed: there was no electricity and doctors could not operate on the victims. “We need more health personnel to attend to the large number of those affected,” Suherman lamented. At the city hospital, hundreds of victims were being treated in the parking lot, some under an emergency tent. In other parts of the city, residents huddled on mats in the open air or in tents.

ADI WEDA (EFE) Health personnel treat the wounds of a patient after the earthquake in the city of Cianjur (Indonesia). Indonesia frequently experiences earthquakes as the country straddles the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone where different plates in the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes. ADI WEDA (EFE)

“Most have fractures after being found trapped in the rubble of the buildings,” the head of the local administration explained to MetroTV. Vani, a patient at the Cianjur hospital, has told the same television that her house collapsed during one of the aftershocks. “The walls and the closet collapsed. Everything was crushed”, explained the woman, whose parents remained unaccounted for.

The spokesman for the national disaster agency (BNPB), Abdul Muhari, estimated that 13,000 people have been forced to leave their homes. Muhari has clarified that more than 2,200 houses, several shops, four government buildings, three schools, a hospital, a church and an Islamic boarding school have been damaged in Cianjur. MetroTV footage showed city buildings almost completely reduced to rubble and their residents worried and distraught.

Agus Azhari, a 19-year-old boy, was with his mother in the family home when the living room was destroyed in a matter of seconds. The walls collapsed and the ceiling caved in around her. “I grabbed my mother by the hand and we ran outside. I heard people screaming and asking for help everywhere around me,” the young man explained to Agence France Presse (AFP).

Mayadita Waluyo, a 22-year-old lawyer, was working when the ground trembled: “I could clearly feel the shaking,” she told AFP. The woman also described the panic of the workers, running to the emergency exits of the affected buildings. “There are many families in the villages that could not be evacuated,” she lamented.

The earthquake has caused the closure of many roads and streets in the region, in addition to the cut of electricity service that has affected Cianjur. The authorities are working to try to “restore electricity quickly”, they have said from the BMKG. The authorities have explained that, “once it has been verified that there were no aftershocks, the officers have moved to the field to normalize the conditions of the electrical network.”

Indonesia frequently registers earthquakes, since it is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area with strong seismic activity, where different plates of the earth’s crust collide. In 2018, on the islands of Lombok and neighboring Sumbawa, a violent earthquake caused more than 550 deaths. That same year, another 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that hit Palu, on the island of Sulawesi, killing 4,300 people. In 2006, the island of Java suffered a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that left 6,000 dead and tens of thousands injured. The biggest catastrophe recorded so far was in 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the Indonesian island of Sumatra, triggered a tsunami that hit 14 countries, killing 226,000 people along the Indian Ocean coast, plus half of them in Indonesia.

