A magnitude 5.6 earthquake wreaked havoc on the Indonesian island of Java on Monday. The earthquake, whose epicenter was recorded 16 kilometers from the city of Cianjur and 10 kilometers deep, killed at least 160 people and left more than 700 injured in just a few seconds. Many of the town’s 170,000 residents barely had time to get to safety before hundreds of buildings collapsed at 1:21 p.m. local time, including three schools, a church, four government buildings, several shops and 2,300 households.

The governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, regretted that the tremor – which could also be felt in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital – occurred at a time of day when schools were open, which is why almost all the deceased are minors. . “All the reports on the ground say that the majority are children,” he acknowledged to the local Kompas television channel.

The large number of victims, most with broken bones trapped under the rubble, left the Cianjur hospital without beds. Many of the injured were treated this Monday in the parking lot, some under an emergency tent. Meanwhile, more than 13,700 residents had to be spread across 14 evacuation centers and several hundred huddled on mats in open fields or in tents outside after losing everything.

The mayor of Cianjur, Herman Suherman, detailed that the victims continued to arrive non-stop at hospitals in the area, as rescue teams advanced in the search for survivors among the ruins. “There are residents trapped in isolated places … so we assume that the number of injuries and deaths will increase over time,” Kamil said.

numerous aftershocks



The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics ruled out the risk of a tsunami but warned of new landslides in case of heavy rains. He also explained that only in the two hours after the earthquake, 25 aftershocks had been registered. Because of the latter, work in Cianjur to restore electricity to more than 365,000 people who saw their supply cut off due to the earthquake slowed down on Monday.

Vani, a survivor who was being treated at Cianjur’s main hospital, told MetroTV that her house collapsed during an aftershock. “The walls and the closet just fell down… Everything was washed away, I don’t even know the whereabouts of my mother and father,” she said.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago in which some 275 million people live, is frequently hit by earthquakes as it sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity. The worst disaster occurred in 2004, when a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the island of Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 226,000 people.