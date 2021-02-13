The earthquake, a preliminary magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale, caused blackouts in thousands of houses. The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded off the coast of Fukushima. Despite the magnitude, no major damage was reported to any infrastructure.

The alarms sounded in Japan overnight: an earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale shook various parts of the archipelago, but especially Fukushima prefecture, on the east coast of the country.

The earthquake, which occurred at 11:00 p.m. (local time), had its epicenter 60 kilometers deep, precisely in the same area where another larger earthquake caused the Fukushima nuclear catastrophe in 2011.

On this occasion, the earthquake caused power cuts in about 950,000 houses in the north and east of Japan, according to government spokesmen, but no major damage has been reported.

The tremor was also felt in other prefectures on the east coast and in the center of the country, such as Tokyo, the capital.

The Japanese meteorological agency did not issue any tsunami advisory. Furthermore, none of the Fukushima nuclear plants detected any irregularities in their operation.

At the moment, few dozen injuries have been reported, none of them seriously, and there have been no deaths caused by the earthquake.

A memory shaking tremor of Fukushima

The earthquake shakes the shores of Fukushima on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the nuclear disaster of March 11, 2011. On that occasion, a 9-degree earthquake on the Richter scale devastated the northeast of Japan and triggered a massive tsunami that damaged the nuclear plants in the region.

It was the worst nuclear crisis in decades, especially due to the damage caused at the Daiichi plant. The consequences were catastrophic: environmental pollution caused the displacement of thousands of people, many of whom took years to return.

A worker collects broken bottles and fixes a shop affected by the earthquake that struck Fukushima, Japan, during the night of February 13, 2021. © Kyodo / via REUTERS

Furthermore, despite the fact that the earthquake and tsunami itself did not have fatalities, close to 3,000 people died prematurely from displacement, especially older adults who did not survive the trauma.

As if that weren’t enough, the German Institute for Labor Economics (IZA) recently published a study where it attributes the death of more than 1,000 more people to this nuclear disaster due to another cause: the cold.

According to the study, the accident caused the sudden shutdown of several nuclear plants, which generate 30% of Japan’s electricity. This closure led to an increase in the price of electricity in the affected areas, for which some families in poverty had to stop using electricity. In some cases, even freezing to death.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, as it is one of the most seismically active territories in the world. In fact, the Japanese territory registers about 20% of all earthquakes from magnitude 6.

With EFE and Reuters