US authorities announced that a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the oil-producing areas in West Texas on Friday, causing buildings to shake without causing damage.

The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 5:35 pm local time (23:35 GMT), 22 km northwest of Midland, and at a depth of about eight km.

The authority added that an aftershock of 3.3 degrees on the Richter scale followed three minutes later the first tremor.

“This is the fourth most powerful earthquake in Texas history,” the Midland National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Jacob Riley, a meteorologist for KLBK TV, said on Twitter that the quake, despite its moderate intensity, was felt in several areas of Texas, such as Lubbock to the far north, near the Texas Panhandle, and all the way to Odessa, 20 km away. miles southwest midland.

Friday’s quake came one month after another, slightly less powerful quake hit the Pecos region of western Texas, but it also did not cause any damage.