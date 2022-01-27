A earthquake magnitude 6.2 shook this Thursday the waters of the archipelago of

Tonga, in the South Pacific, with no damage initially reported or tsunami warning issued.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, located the tremor at a depth of 14 kilometers under the seabed The shaking was recorded 219 kilometers west of the city of Pangai, in the Ha’apai Islands, and 250 kilometers northwest of Nuku’alufa, the capital of

Tonga. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has not issued any alarm due to the risk of a giant wave.

Tonga are located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the areas of the planet with the highest seismic activity and where tremors of different intensity occur daily.

On January 15, the violent eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano triggered a tsunami, with waves up to 15 meters, that swept through the island nation, killing at least three people.

After several days incommunicado with the outside, humanitarian aid, mainly in planes and ships from Australia and New Zealand, began to arrive in Tonga, where there is concern about possible contamination of aquifers.

EFE