An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit the Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean. The perceptibility of the seismic event was up to 3 points, according to message Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Sakhalin Region on Sunday, February 26.

“On February 26 at 00.40 (sakh) (ed. 17:40 Moscow time) an earthquake was registered 148 km south of the village. Golovnino. The magnitude of the seismic event was 6.1, the depth was 55 km, ”the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The tremors were felt by residents of the village of Malokurilskoye and the urban-type settlement of Yuzhno-Kurilsk. There were no casualties or damage as a result of the earthquake, and no tsunami alert was issued.

On the eve of an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 was recorded in Kamchatka. The outbreak was located 170 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

On February 16, an earthquake occurred in the waters of Lake Baikal in the Irkutsk region. The outbreak was located 18 km from the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye. The intensity of shocks in Irkutsk was 3 points.

Aleksey Solomatin, an employee of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, noted that against the background of an increase in seismicity in regions such as Turkey and Syria, there are no significant changes in the Far East. According to the scientist, the earthquake in Turkey does not belong to the Russian Pacific belt. However, it would be wrong to completely deny the connection between the shocks.