An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 shook the Amazonian province of Napo this Sunday and was felt in other jurisdictions of the country, although so far no victims or material damage have been reported.

The Risk Management Secretariat (SGR) reported that The strong tremor was felt in various sectors of at least seven provinces: Napo, Orellana, Morona Santiago, Pastaza and Sucumbíos in the Amazon regionas well as in the Andean mountains of Pichincha and Tungurahua.

The telluric movement was felt at a moderate to slight level, especially in Napo and Orellana, where it was perceived as “a strong jolt” that made the windows vibrate and shake some household itemsalthough without losing stability, added the SGR in a report.

The Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School reported that the earthquake occurred at 04.10 local time (09:10 GMT) about 40 kilometers from the Amazon city of Napo, the capital of the province of Tena.

The epicenter of the tremor was located at 0.63 degrees south latitude and 77.64 degrees west longitude, and its hypocenter was located at a depth of about 4 kilometers. Another 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday in the same area, both with very close epicenters, but the first was not reported to have been felt by the population.

Being crossed by the Andes mountain range and influenced by the so-called subduction zone (clash of tectonic plates) in the coastal profile, Ecuador is a territory where significant seismic and volcanic activity occurs.

EFE