An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Shaft Shaft Lisbon and its surroundings

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale shook Lisbon on Monday and its surroundings, without material damage, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the atmosphere (IPMA) reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 13.24 local time (14.24, Spanish peninsular time), was located about 14 kilometers southwest of Seixal, on the outskirts of the capital and on the other shore of the Tajo River.

As the EFE agency could verify, the tremor could be noticed in the center of Lisbon.

A source of the National Emergency and Civil Protection authority confirmed that there have been no personal or material damage.

The earthquake felt with the maximum intensity, V/VI, of the Mercalli scale modified in the councils of Almada and Sesimbra on the periphery of the capital.

At the end of last August, there was an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 in front of the Portuguese coast, near the coastal town of SINES, which was felt in several Spanish populations of Andalusia, Extremadura, Galicia, Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha .