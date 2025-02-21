A Magnitude earthquake 4.4 The Portuguese archipelago of the Azoresin the Atlantic Ocean, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the atmosphere (IPMA) reported. The epicenter of the earthquake, which was recorded at 3.51 local time (4.51 GMT), was located to some 35 kilometers west of the town of Vitóriaon the funny island.

According to the Volcanic Earthquake Information and Surveillance Center (Civisa), the tremor felt with maximum intensity IV of the Mercalli scale modified in the areas of Rosais, Velas and Manadas, on the island of San Jorge, and Feteira and Flamengos, in Faial. Civisa also reported that a earthquake replica was observed hours laterat 6.57 local time (7.57 GMT), of a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale.

The Azores archipelago is located more than 1,600 kilometers from the Coast of the Continental Portugal and It is a frequent scenario of earthquakes often caused by the activity of the Santa Barbara volcano on Terceira Island.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shook Lisbon and its surroundings. The epicenter was about 14 kilometers southwest of Seixal, on the outskirts of the capital and on the other shore of the Tajo River. That tremor was followed by a replica of 2.4 magnitude the next day, in the same area.