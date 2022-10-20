Rosarito, Baja California.- Early this Thursday, October 20, 2022, an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude and 22 kilometers deep was recorded 133 kilometers southeast of Playas de Rosarito, in Baja California, according to the Seismological National through social networks.

Although no structural damage or injuries have been reported so far, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) recommended being careful not to fall for fake news and be aware of official government accounts, such as Civil protection.

It was recommended that after an earthquake, even a slight one, not light matches or candles until you are sure that there is no gas leak that could endanger your home.

EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 4.1 Loc 113 km SOUTHWEST of PLAYAS DE ROSARITO, BC 10/20/22 04:53:24 Lat 31.89 Lon -118.13 Pf 22 km pic.twitter.com/EaiwkdERDj – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX)

October 20, 2022

