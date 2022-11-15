An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 has shaken the Baix Ebre region (Tarrgona) this Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. without causing damage, although the inhabitants of the area have “partially perceived it”. It has not had aftershocks.

According to a joint statement from the Civil Protection of the Generalitat and the Institut Cartogràfic i Geològic de Catalunya, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Tortosa (Tarragona) and at a depth of zero kilometres. Residents in municipalities close to the epicenter of the Montsià, Terra Alta, Ribera d’Ebre el Priorat and Baix Camp (Tarragona) regions have perceived it “little”.

