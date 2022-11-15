An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 has shaken the Baix Ebre region (Tarrgona) this Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. without causing damage, although the inhabitants of the area have “partially perceived it”. It has not had aftershocks.
According to a joint statement from the Civil Protection of the Generalitat and the Institut Cartogràfic i Geològic de Catalunya, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Tortosa (Tarragona) and at a depth of zero kilometres. Residents in municipalities close to the epicenter of the Montsià, Terra Alta, Ribera d’Ebre el Priorat and Baix Camp (Tarragona) regions have perceived it “little”.
Fi Prealert #SISMICAT@ICGCat informs that it has rebutted 20 enquestes I qoe has been a #earthquake felt aftershocks
The @112 hasn’t rebut cap faked https://t.co/OcNnMRDSDP
— Civil Protection (@emergenciescat) November 15, 2022
