The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has recorded this Sunday an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 in Puerto de la Cruz and which has been felt in more than thirty points of the island in the norththe south and the metropolitan area.

The earthquake was located after 3:00 p.m. at a depth of 21 kilometers.

This Sunday they have also registered two more earthquakes in the archipelago, one of them in Buenavista, Tenerife, with a magnitude of 1.5 and 12 kilometers deep.

The other has occurred in Tazacorte, La Palma. With a magnitude of 2.1, it has been located 13 kilometers deep in the sea.