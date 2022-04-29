The residents of the municipality of Águilas have been surprised this Friday morning by an earthquake measuring 3.8 degrees on the Richter scale. The tremor, confirmed by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), occurred on the outskirts of the municipality, very close to the Almeria town of Pulpí. According to IGN data, the earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region received a dozen calls from residents of Águilas, Lorca and Puerto Lumbreras, although there is no evidence that damage has occurred. The mayor of Águilas, Mari Carmen Moreno, in statements to Onda Regional, assured that the earthquake has felt like “an explosion”, although she pointed out that “there have been no significant incidents”. Moreno also reported that several educational centers in the municipality, including the Carlos V school, have decided “to take the students out to the patio as a precaution”, although the students have returned to the classrooms “minutes later”.

The tremor has been felt with special intensity on the aquiline coast and in the Lorca hamlet of Torrecilla, although its magnitude has caused even the residents of Mazarrón and Cartagena to have noticed it, especially in El Llano del Beal. IGN data also indicates that the earthquake has also been felt in Pulpí, Puerto Lumbreras and Totana.

The map of the towns where the earthquake was felt this Friday. /



IGN



On April 8, around three in the morning, another tremor of 3.1 degrees startled the residents of Molina de Segura and nearby towns. Although the authorities did not report personal or material damage, the municipality’s police station and the Region’s 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a dozen calls from alarmed neighbors. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers, according to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN) and could also be felt with intensity in areas of Alguazas, Lorquí, Archena and Murcia capital, according to InfoMeteoTuit.