An earthquake of 4.7 on the Richter scale shook Lisbon This Monday, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the atmosphere (IPMA). The earthquake originated from the coast of Seixal, in the district of Setúbal, and exploded at 13.24 hours a kilometer deep.

The tremor was felt in Vila Nova of Santo André, Lisbon and Portimão, as well as in the Spanish cities of Badajoz, Sevilla, Huelva and Isantilla.

The website of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the atmosphere, which was temporarily out of service, operated again, although with problems. A high number of accesses may have caused difficulties.

The National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) has indicated that the earthquake felt on Monday in the Lisbon region has not caused damage personal or material so far (around 13:50). “There is no record of personal or material damage so far,” said the ANEPC in a post on social networks.









The IPMA recorded the earthquake and confirmed the epicenter 14 kilometers west-southwest of Seixal. In the first evaluation, the earthquake reached a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale, but a second update coincided with the magnitude of 4.7 confirmed in the meantime by the IPMA.

Recent activity

About six months ago, on August 26, 2024, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale was felt in Portugal, Spain, Gibraltar and Morocco. The epicenter was identified 58 kilometers west of sins and a depth of 16 kilometers.

According to the newspaper ‘Expresso’, in Lisbon there are some 30,000 buildings that are not resistant to The Seats. And, according to ‘public’, seismicity in Portugal is related to the interaction between three plates tectonics that make up the earth’s surface: the Euroasmatic plate, the American plaque and the African plaque.

The European plate and the American plaque diverge with each other, which allows magma to ride through the middle-oceanic dorsal and renew the earth’s lithosphere. The seismicity in these cases is low. But the Eurasiatic Plate and the African plaque converge.

The collision between these two plates causes failures in the lithosphere in the region where the Iberian Peninsula is located. The rock material that composes the tectonic plates accumulates the energy of this convergence, but releases it as soon as it reaches its elastic deformation limit, causing ruptures. The August earthquake, for example, originated in a tectonic fault of this nature.