A tremor of moderate intensity earthquake was felt in Srinagar on Tuesday night which measured 3.6 on the intensity. Fearing the earthquake, people came out of their homes. This information was provided by officers.

Officials of the Disaster Management Authority said that the earthquake struck at 9.40 pm and its epicenter was located five kilometers below ground in Srinagar.

No damage or casualty has been reported from the earthquake yet. Earthquake tremors were felt in most areas of the Kashmir Valley.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir at 9:40 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) https://t.co/CcyJLuLCwe pic.twitter.com/kXqBkBDljr – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted about the earthquake felt in the city, “It was very scary.” I hope everyone is safe.