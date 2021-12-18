The earthquake had its epicenter 2 kilometers deep, northeast of the city
A small earthquake of 2.6 magnitude on the Richter scale alarmed the residents of Lorca this Saturday, at 4:12 p.m. The earthquake had its epicenter in the northeast of the city, two kilometers deep.
Despite the shock caused by the phenomenon among the residents of the urban area, some of whom commented on their experience on social networks, the seismic movement was of little intensity and did not cause material or personal damage.
