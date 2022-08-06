The seismic movement had its epicenter in the northwest of the municipality and at a depth of 7 kilometers
An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale was noted during the early hours of this Saturday, August 6, in the municipality of Fortuna. According to the National Geographic Institute, the seismic movement occurred northwest of the town at 6:10 am and at a depth of 7 kilometers. At the moment it is unknown if the tremor caused personal or material damage.
