Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 08:38



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Totana. The tremor occurred during Tuesday night, around 11:27 p.m. Several neighbors alerted 112 of the Region of Murcia to the slight shaking of the ground, which received at least four calls, despite the fact that the National Geographic Institute classified it as intensity grade I, that is, “not felt, not even in the more favorable conditions. The weak tremor did not cause any damage or cause any detrimental effects.