An earthquake occurred off the coast of Kamchatka, the magnitude was estimated at 6.1

An earthquake occurred off the coast of Kamchatka. Its magnitude was estimated at 6.1, writes TASS with reference to sources.

According to the agency, the earthquake was recorded 170 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. At the moment, it is known that the epicenter was located near the southwestern coast of Kamchatka (lies at a depth of 65 kilometers).

The strength of the tremors is not reported. In addition, there is no data on casualties and possible damage.

Earlier, on February 23, the Chinese Seismological Center reported on an earthquake that occurred in Tajikistan near the border with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (northwest China). At that moment, experts estimated its magnitude at 7.3. Later it also became known that the tremors of the earthquake in Tajikistan reached Alma-Ata. According to the MSK-64 scale, they were rated at 2-3 points.