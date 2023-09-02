An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred off the coast of the Kuril Islands

Seismologists registered an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on Saturday morning, September 2, off the coast of the Kuril Islands. This is reported RIA News with reference to the island branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

It is noted that the epicenter was located 15 kilometers east of the city of Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir Island. The head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station, Elena Semenova, said that the source of the tremors was located at a depth of 140 kilometers. She also stressed that, according to operational data, the residents of Severo-Kurilsk felt a magnitude 4 earthquake.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Sakhalin Region in its TelegramThe channel reported that there were no casualties and no damage, no tsunami alert was announced, all services are operating normally. “The situation is under the control of the duty shift of the TsUKS GU EMERCOM of Russia for the Sakhalin Region. If necessary, citizens should contact the emergency services.