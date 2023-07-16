The US Geological Survey announced today that an earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Alaska.
In the aftermath of the earthquake, the agency warned of a tsunami, noting that the quake hit at about 6:48 am local time.
It also indicated on its website that the source of the earthquake was 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, Alaska.
No details of material or human losses have been reported so far.
