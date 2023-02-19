The Omani News Agency quoted the Seismological Center at Sultan Qaboos University as saying that the earthquake that occurred this morning in the “Al-Haqf” area in Al-Wusta Governorate was mild and had no effects.

The center added that the magnitude of the tremor was 4.1 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 16.3 km.

The director of the center, Dr. Issa Al-Hussein, said: “Earthquakes with a mild classification are usually not followed by aftershocks,” noting that the epicenter of the earthquake is 451 km from Muscat Governorate, and 470 km from the city of Salalah.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Kindi, head of the Earth Sciences Consulting Center, confirmed that the earthquake zone is not a seismically active area and no tremors are expected in it, pointing out that light earthquakes are common worldwide.