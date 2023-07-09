Yesterday, the stations of the National Seismological Network of the National Center of Meteorology recorded an earthquake measuring 3.2 degrees on the Richter scale in Dhadna, at 10:51 am. Some residents felt it lightly in the north of the country, without having any no effect.
The stations of the National Seismological Network determined the epicenter of the tremor at a depth of 5 km.
