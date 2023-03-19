Ecuador has registered this Saturday an earthquake of magnitude 6.5. According to the most recent official balance, at least 14 people have died from the earthquake, which has also left numerous injuries and damage to buildings. The tremor occurred at noon and had its epicenter in the municipality of Balao, 140 kilometers from the port of Guayaquil, the second most populous city in the country.

The Ecuadorian presidency has already reported 14 deaths in the provinces of El Oro and Azuay. The Ministry of Public Health has reported that so far 381 people have been treated in health centers, with the largest number of injured being in the canton of El Pasaje, in El Oro.

The tremor was felt most strongly in southern Ecuador, where terrified people took to the streets. One of the most affected cities was Cuenca. People ran out, they screamed in despair, all the people got out of the cars (…) desperate, they ran, screamed, cried,” Magaly Escandón, a sewing goods vendor in that Andean city, told AFP. .

View of a damaged house in Isla Puna, Ecuador



Reuters







Some roads near Cuenca were blocked by landslides after the earthquake. The movement was strongly felt in other cities such as Quito, Manabí and Manta. Firefighters and police are working in the affected areas to remove the rubble and rescue possible victims.

President Guillermo Lasso traveled to El Oro, where he visited the wounded in a hospital, and then he will go to Azuay. “I have just finished the visit to the city of Machala (…) I have ratified the support of the government, the provision of resources,” Lasso said in a video posted on Twitter. The president made a “call for calm and information through official channels.”

The earthquake has also affected, although with less intensity, northern Peru. In the city of Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, a four-year-old girl died from a brick hit on the head, according to an official report. “There where the pool of blood is, I was playing with my other niece and a block fell on her,” David Alvarado, the minor’s uncle, told AFP.

Memory of the tragedy of 2016



“It is a relatively high magnitude for what is available in the country. In the area of ​​the Gulf of Guayaquil we have been having more or less since 2017 onwards around two earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 5.0 per year,” said Mario Ruiz, director of the Ecuadorian Geophysical Institute, in an interview with FM Mundo radio station. . The memory of the devastating earthquake of 2016 gravitates in Ecuador. With a magnitude of 7.8 degrees, the earthquake left 673 dead and destroyed coastal towns, with losses close to 3,300 million dollars.

The Oceanographic and Antarctic Institute of the Ecuadorian Navy assured that the tremor “does not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami” in the Pacific.