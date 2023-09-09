At least 296 people have died and 153 have been injured in Morocco after an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale shook several cities in the country this Friday night, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior and has collected the Moroccan News Agency (MAP).

The Ministry of the Interior has added that the victims have been transferred to hospital centers to receive the necessary first aid assistance. The National Institute of Geophysics had previously confirmed in an alert bulletin that the earthquake had occurred in Ighlil, in Al Haouz province.

The tremor was felt around 11:11 p.m. (local time) from the city of Marrakech to the capital, Rabat. The epicenter would be between Marrakech and Agadir, where serious material damage has occurred, including the collapse of houses and walls. However, for the moment there is no exact assessment of the extent of the damage.

Seismic movement in Andalusia



Speaking to Hespress, the division head of the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics explained that “hundreds of aftershocks have occurred, but most of them have not been felt.” For its part, the Spanish National Geographic Institute (IGN) has reported on its website a second earthquake of lesser magnitude, 4.8 on the Richter scale, in the city of Berrechid.

Emergencies 112 Andalucía has reported on the social network In the same publication, he added that there is no evidence of damage and that they are waiting for the IGN to confirm the information.