At least 820 people have died and 672 have been injured in Morocco after an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale shook several cities near the High Atlas this Friday night, according to the African country’s state television. , based on the latest balance sheet of the Ministry of the Interior. It was ten devastating seconds.

Most of the victims are in difficult-to-access mountainous areas, where electricity has been lost and roads are closed. The earthquake has also left numerous material damages in buildings and forced hundreds of people to abandon their homes. The tremor was felt around 11:11 p.m. (local time). The epicenter has been located between Marrakech and Agadir, where serious material damage has occurred, including the collapse of houses and walls.

More than 200 victims have been seriously injured, although all of them are being transferred to various hospitals in the area, as the authorities have indicated in a statement in which they have indicated that the majority of deaths are concentrated in the province of Al Hauz, with 349 deaths, while the second most affected is Taroudant, with 271 deaths. Behind them are Chichaua, with 91 deaths, Ouarzazate, with 31, Marrakech, with 13, Azilal, with 11, Agadir, with 5, and Casablanca, where there are currently three deaths, plus one death registered in Yusufiya. .







Residents of Marrakech, the large city closest to the center of the earthquake, said that some buildings had collapsed in the old city, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Local television showed images of a fallen minaret from the 12th-century Koutoubia Mosque and debris lying on top of smashed cars. The tower was 69 meters high and was known as the ‘roof of Marrakech’. The city’s famous red medieval wall showed large cracks in one section and parts fallen down, with debris strewn in the street.

However, for the moment there is no exact assessment of the extent of the damage. The residents themselves are working hard by hand to remove the rubble while they wait for the arrival of heavy equipment, said witness Id Waaziz Hassan. Emergency teams dressed in yellow vests search for survivors in the rubble, while neighbors run and scream for help.

“We are afraid”



Another Marrakech resident, Brahim Himmi, said he saw ambulances leaving the old town and many building facades damaged. He added that people were scared and were left out in the open. Entire families remain huddled on the sidewalks, with children covered in blankets.

«The lamp fell from the ceiling and I ran away. I am still on the street with my children and we are afraid,” said Houda Hafsi, 43, for her part. Another woman there, Dalila Fahem, said there were cracks in her house and damage to her furniture. “Luckily I hadn’t gone to sleep yet,” she noted. In Rabat, the capital, about 350 kilometers north of Ighil, residents also abandoned their homes, according to several witnesses.

Meanwhile, in Casablanca, about 250 kilometers from the epicenter, people who spent the night on the streets were too scared to return to their homes. “The house shook aggressively, everyone was scared,” said resident Mohamed Taqafi. «I thought it was just my house that was moving because it is fragile and old. “I heard people screaming, everyone came out of their houses,” he said.

Abderrahim Ait Daoud, an official in Talat N’Yaaqoub, indicated that authorities are working to clear roads in Al Haouz province so that ambulances and aid can pass through to the affected populations. But the great distance between the mountain towns is a great impediment. In addition, the roads are crowded with vehicles trying to flee the region by avoiding the fallen stones.

under the rubble



Montasir Itri, a resident in the mountain village of Asni, near the epicenter, said most houses were damaged. “Our neighbors are under the rubble and people are working hard to rescue them using the means available in the town,” he said. Further west, near Taroudant, teacher Hamid Afkar recounted how he fled his house and felt the aftershocks: “The ground shook for about 20 seconds. “The doors opened and closed by themselves as I ran down the stairs from the second floor,” he said.

The Ministry of the Interior has added that the victims have been transferred to hospital centers to receive the necessary first aid assistance. The National Institute of Geophysics had previously confirmed in an alert bulletin that the earthquake had occurred in Ighlil, Al Haouz province.

Morocco’s geophysical center said the earthquake occurred in the Ighil area in the High Atlas with a magnitude of 7.2. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.8 and said it struck at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles). Ighil, a mountainous area with small farming villages, is about 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakech.

The quake is the deadliest in Morocco since a 2004 tremor near Al Hoceima, in the northern Rif mountains. The balance of that event resulted in 631 dead, 926 injured and 15,000 people who lost their homes. The United Nations has already confirmed that it is willing to provide assistance to the Moroccan Government in “its efforts to help the affected population,” UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

For its part, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has offered to send rescue teams to the affected areas. “Spain has made its rescue capacity available to Morocco, if they consider it necessary,” said Minister Albares. “The important thing is to rescue and save as many victims as possible,” he added. The minister has assured that the Military Emergency Unit (UME) of Spain, as well as its aid agencies and its embassy are at the “entire disposal of Morocco and its people, to try to alleviate this situation and save the greatest number of people.” possible”.

Hundreds of replicas



Speaking to Hespress, the division head of the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics explained that “hundreds of aftershocks have occurred, but most of them have not been felt.” For its part, the Spanish National Geographic Institute (IGN) has reported on its website a second earthquake of lesser magnitude, 4.8 on the Richter scale, in the city of Berrechid. The quake was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere and the Algerian Civil Defense Agency, which are overseeing the emergency response.

Emergencies 112 Andalucía has reported on the social network In the same publication, he added that there is no evidence of damage and that they are waiting for the IGN to confirm the information.