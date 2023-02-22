The National Information Agency in Lebanon, quoting the National Center for Geophysics, stated that the earthquake occurred at (8:01) am local time (6:01 GMT) in the sea, off the shores of southern Lebanon.

She added that the epicenter of the tremor was 61 km from Sidon, with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale.

For its part, the official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that residents of the West Bank felt the tremor, which lasted 10 seconds.

And Israeli media reported that there have been no reports of injuries or damage as a result of the tremor, which was felt by the residents of the Jewish state.

The Lebanese authorities announced the closure of schools and universities, on Tuesday, after an earthquake occurred on Monday evening and was felt by residents of a number of countries in the region.

The new earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, Monday, had a magnitude of 6.4, killing 3 people and injuring more than 200 in Turkey, which was hit about two weeks ago by a devastating earthquake, whose effects spread to Syria, killing tens of thousands.