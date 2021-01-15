A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 34 people and injured dozens on the Indonesian island of Celebes. The earthquake also caused the collapse of some buildings, including a hospital, according to the National Agency for Disaster Management.

According to witnesses, several buildings, including hotels and the governor’s headquarters, suffered significant damage in Mamuju, the provincial capital, which has 110,000 inhabitants. An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 causes the collapse of some buildings on the island of Sulawesi

Ali Rahman, head of the local disaster management agency, said that only in the provincial capital, Mamuju, there were 26 deaths. “This number may increase but hopefully not … Many of the dead are trapped under the rubble,” he added.

“The hospital is destroyed. Collapsed. There are patients and hospital personnel imprisoned in the rubble and we are trying to evacuate them, ”Arianto, a head of the Mamuju rescuers told AFP.

Images showed residents fleeing by motorbike or car and passing collapsed tin roofs and damaged buildings. “The roads were broken and several buildings collapsed,” said Hendra, a 28-year-old witness who lives in Mamuju. “The shaking was very strong (…) it woke me up and I fled with my wife.”

According to the US Institute of Geophysics, the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Friday at 2.18 (local time) was located 36 kilometers from Mamuju, at a depth of 18 kilometers. On Thursday, another 5.8 magnitude earthquake had already struck the region, causing no major damage.

The Palu region on the island of Sulawesi already suffered a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in September 2018 that was followed by a devastating tsunami. This catastrophe caused more than 4,300 deaths and disappearances and at least 170,000 displaced people.