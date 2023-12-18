One minute before midnight from Monday to Tuesday, at that time when almost everyone is sleeping or at least staying indoors, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook the county of Jishishan, in the Chinese province of Gansu, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers, leaving 111 dead and more than 200 injured so far, in addition to damage to water, electricity, transportation and communications infrastructure, according to the count in the morning, at local time.

The catastrophe has struck in a mountainous area, with high altitude and cold climate, with temperatures below -10ºC this Tuesday morning. Located in northwest China and the gateway to the desert areas that connect with Central Asia, Gansu is one of the poorest regions of the Asian giant. The deceased, for now, are concentrated in this province (about a hundred) and in neighboring Qinghai (11). Jishishan Autonomous County, with a population of about 240,000 people, is predominantly rural and has a majority population of Muslim ethnic groups.

The tremor lasted almost 20 seconds and then several aftershocks occurred in the area, according to the state television channel CCTV. Images of the disaster show emergency crews at night, with flashlights, picking their way through the rubble of collapsed homes. The Gansu fire brigade immediately dispatched about 580 personnel, 88 trucks and 12 search dogs, according to CCTV, which reports people trapped in collapsed homes in several villages.

Earlier in the day, the National Committee for Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief and the Ministry of Emergency Management launched a level IV national emergency response, and ordered the dispatch of a task force to the disaster area to inspect the situation on the ground and guide and assist local governments in relief efforts. Some 1,440 members of the national comprehensive fire rescue team have been sent to the disaster area; There are another 1,603 firefighters from Gansu province and other neighboring provinces prepared.

Due to the extreme conditions in the area, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for every effort to be made to carry out search and rescue efforts and treat the injured in time to minimize casualties. “The People's Liberation Army (the Chinese army) and the Armed Police (the main Chinese paramilitary force) should actively cooperate with local governments to carry out emergency rescue and disaster relief, and do everything possible to guarantee the safety of the life and property of the population,” the president claimed, as reported by the official Xinhua agency. “It is necessary to organize and allocate emergency rescue materials as soon as possible, repair damaged infrastructure such as electricity, communications, transportation and heating, properly resettle those affected, ensure the basic life of the population, and do a good job.” of consolation to the families of the victims.”

