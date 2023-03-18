A spokeswoman for the Emergency and Civil Defense Committee of Tajikistan, Umida Yusufi, reported that a 4.0-magnitude earthquake occurred early Saturday morning. “At 5:01 am today, Saturday, local time, an earthquake of 4 degrees occurred in the territory of Tajikistan,” Novosti news agency quoted Yousefi as saying. It added that the epicenter of the quake was 260 km southeast of the capital, Dushanbe. And she continued: “In Dushanbe, the magnitude of the earthquake reached two degrees, and there are no victims or injuries.”