An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the area around Naples in southern Italy on Wednesday morning.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the phlegrain fields, which is an area of ​​high volcanic activity, located a few kilometers from the city center.

Civil defense authorities said that there were initially no reports of human casualties or material damage.

Train services to and from Naples were suspended for several hours, and schools were closed in the Pozzuoli area near the fields today.