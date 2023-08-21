There has been no news so far of damage or injuries.

The quake occurred at 2:41 local time, about seven kilometers northeast of Ojai, California.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks of lower intensity.

The US Tsunami Warning Center said it had not issued any warning of a possible tsunami as a result of the earthquake.

Rain fell across Southern California on Sunday as Hurricane Hillary moved toward the state after slamming into the Baja California peninsula earlier.