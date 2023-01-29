The earthquake resulted in the destruction of homes in the city of Khoy, the capital of Iran’s West Azerbaijan region, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

An Iranian emergency services official told state television that snow is falling in some areas affected by the earthquake, amid freezing temperatures, as well as power outages in some areas.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6, while Iranian media confirmed that it had recorded a magnitude of 5.9.

Major geological fault lines criss-cross Iran, and the country has suffered several devastating earthquakes in the past few years.