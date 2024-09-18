Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Turkey

An earthquake measuring 4.5 has occurred in eastern Turkey. This reports European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

According to experts, the epicenter of the disaster was located 30 km southeast of the city of Malatya, where about 441 thousand people live. The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km. At the same time, there was no information about victims or destruction.

On September 7, it was reported that an earthquake had occurred in southern Turkey. According to experts, the tremor with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred in the province of Adana. Its epicenter was located 20 kilometers northeast of the city of Kozan.

In early August, a powerful earthquake occurred in Japan near the island of Kyushu. The magnitude of the tremors was 7.1. The epicenter was located near the prefecture of Miyazaki, and the source was located at a depth of 30 kilometers under the ocean floor.