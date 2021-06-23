Heart attacks are serious medical emergencies that can be prevented if a person is aware of the early warning signs.

The British Heart Foundation explained that people have different thresholds for pain, which is why symptoms can vary in severity. The difference in symptoms is often a reason for the error in the emergence of early warning signs, and in the case of sweating for no apparent reason, this may indicate a major risk factor for a heart attack.

And researchers discovered that sweating is the symptom that drives more people who have a heart attack to get to the hospital.

“Pumping blood through clogged arteries takes more effort from your heart, so your body sweats more to try and keep your body temperature low during the extra effort,” the health website added.

The site continued: “If you have cold sweats or clammy skin, you should consult your doctor. Night sweats are also a common symptom for women who have heart problems. Women may mistake this symptom for the effect of menopause.”

However, if you wake up with wet sheets or can’t sleep due to sweating, this could be a sign of a heart attack, especially in women.

Excessive sweating when you’re not having a fever and not exerting yourself or in a hot environment, especially if it’s accompanied by other symptoms including shortness of breath, nausea or chest pain, may be a symptom of a heart attack.

The British Heart Foundation warned that sweating or feeling thirsty could be due to heart disease.

How to reduce your risk:

According to the NHS, doing at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack.

A study published in the European Heart Journal found that increased cardiorespiratory fitness was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.