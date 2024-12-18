Both Rosa and Manu had this Wednesday an extra motivation to fight for the pot Pasapalabra. The reason was that they both chose, if they guessed the 25 letters of The Roscoto take home a million euros.

The first to start answering Roberto Leal’s questions was the man from Madrid, who cstarted with 163 accumulated seconds during the day’s program with Alicia Borrachero and Víctor Elías.

After stringing together a streak of six consecutive hits, Manu decided to give his opponent the turn. Rosa added 123 seconds playing with Diana Navarro and Jorge Garbajosa.

Rosa, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

But The Galician hesitated as soon as she started in Aso he decided to pass the word before risking his first answer and adding his first mistake in The Rosco.

In the exchange of turns, Rosa made her first mistake in the Qsomething that his opponent took advantage of to reach Z in first place with 17 hits and 61 seconds of time.





The Galician He finished the first round with 13 hits, 20 seconds and one miss. The contestants continued playing until Leal decided to take a break to review the scores.

While Rosa had 19 hits and 9 seconds of time, Manu had 20 hits and 47 seconds. But the contestant ran out of time with 22 hits and one missforcing the Madrid native to have to get two right to win.





As soon as he did it, Manu decided to stand up to ensure victoryso Rosa will have to risk her continuity in Pasapalabra in The Blue Chair in the next program.