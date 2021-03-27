Last week Alicia Silverstone made headlines for two reasons: for sharing unpublished Polaroids from the filming of Out of the loop the adolescent classic that made her famous in 1995, and for congratulating Harry Styles when the singer went up to collect his Grammy with a jacket whose print paid tribute to the most emblematic of the 64 looks that Silverstone wore in that movie (yes, it equaled Liz Taylor’s record in Cleopatra).

Now the actress premieres The groom’s sister, It also fits the professional pattern of the ex-girlfriends of America (Kate Hudson, Katherine Heigl, Hillary Duff): a romantic comedy about a naughty girl who goes into crisis when she turns 40 and realizes that she can’t continue to act like a naughty girl. Almost all the films of this subgenre are released directly in domestic format (Movistar + brings it to Spain) and almost all of them were offered first to Jennifer Aniston. But there was a time, not so long ago, when Alicia Silverstone was the number one actress in Hollywood.

Alicia Silverstone aimed very high with ‘Clueless’ (1995), where she played a naive and posh student. Getty Images

When she was eight years old, her father photographed her in a bikini on all fours on a sheepskin rug. “Very sensual for a little girl, with her beautiful mouth open ”, boasted the father. The girl hated working as a model, but with her salary she paid for some acting classes that got her the sexythriller Poison on the skin. To be able to work long days of filming and interpret that femme fatale The psychotic 14-year-old had to emancipate herself from her parents.

The three video clips Silverstone made with Aerosmith they got the band to be cool again among young people and they made her the dream girl of Generation X. So when Out of wave razed. the press became obsessed with the story of “the first movie star to emerge from MTV.” “Few times has a race taken off so quickly and so inexplicably”, analyzed Bruce Britt in the San Francisco Gate.

The video for ‘Crazy that turned Silverstone into an erotic myth. His partner, the then unknown Liv Tyler, is the daughter of Aerosmith guitarist Steven Tyler.

Sony gave him nine million euros to star in and produce two films. At the age of 18, she became the youngest producer in Hollywood history. According to that agreement, the actress had the power to choose the cast, modify the script and, in the event of a conflict with the director (who she would choose), her criteria would be imposed.

Amy Heckerling, Director of Out of wave, explained that he decided to hire Alicia when he saw her sipping a milkshake from the straw: “He projects enormous sexuality, but he is not aware of it. So it is not threatening. Boys like it, girls like it ”.

Although Sony clarified that “someone on the Silverstone team” had leaked the agreement to the press and inflated the salary, several executives they condemned this contract because it showed that the industry was out of control: Silverstone had not achieved more than one success and its biggest impact was being placed on all the covers, of Rolling stone to Entertainment Weekly (headline: “A star has been made”).

“Alicia Silverstone is an 18-year-old kitten that many men want to sleep with”, Rich Cohen started in the report of cover in Rolling stone. “Her lips shine like two pieces of tangerine. It reminds you of your high school cheerleader, the one you never dared to talk to ”, described Jeff Gordinier in Entertainment Weekly.

In March 1996, Silverstone went to the Oscar to deliver an award as an official Hollywood “promising young woman”. Many spectators did not even know who he was, many others celebrated that the Oscars were finally modernized. As soon as he left he stumbled and then read his script with a tense face. The next day, the New York Daily News commented: “It may seem unfair to subject a young woman to such physical scrutiny, but when [Mark Canton, presidente de Sony] She started her own production company, First Kiss, she was betting on her ability to keep teenagers drooling over her. He has clearly put on 12 kilos. It was torture to see the nervous teenager crammed into yards of cloth that she was clearly wearing to disguise her ample figure. It is said that the director of Batman and robin He has asked her to drop from 59 kilos to 47 to get into the Batgirl costume. Silverstone is getting a precocious lesson in the rawness of Hollywood. “

That same summer the actress began filming Batman & robin and the forums of comic fans began to refer to her as Fatgirl (fat girl). It was rumored that the costume team had had to make a new suit for him, that the studio would remove several of his scenes, and that they had pushed back the schedule to give him time to lose those 10 kilos. Both her manager and the director, Joel Schumacher, told the press that Alicia was doing what she could to get back in shape. “He has already lost five kilos and is on the way to losing another five,” said one anonymous source of filming.

Tabloids speculated that the actress had fallen into a spiral in which she only fed on M & Ms and Nutella. (She herself would confess years later that it was entrecots, donuts and, if she developed an ulcer, frozen yogurt.) “Alicia, in any case, is too thin. Joel Schumacher has also asked George Clooney to get rid of the fat in his abdomen, but they only talk about Alice, ”protested his father, Monty Silverstone, in Vanity fair.

Even a formal Hollywood medium like Entertainment Weekly published that “more than one baby looked like Babe the brave pig ”. In an airport several paparazzi They chased the 19-year-old actress, taking pictures of her while they sang the Batman song, the 1960s series, but with “Fatgirl.” Two years ago, Silverstone counted that ended up hiding in a bathroom while the photographers yelled “whore” on the other side of the door.

In the first passes of Batman and robin some viewers exclaimed “fat” and “has a mustache” when the actress appeared. The fans on-line They ignored Alicia Silverstone and the rest of the audience as well. Excess baggage, her first project as a producer, it was ignored at the box office and in the press, except for a couple of overweight jokes at the cost of its title. Sony terminated the contract and the agreed second project never took place. The journalist Josep Parera moved to Los Angeles in 1997 to work as a correspondent for the film magazine Images and he remembers those years as the last blows of a star-making system in which studios, advertisers, and traditional media had absolute power. “Movie magazines had runs of hundreds of thousands of copies. What they did to her was horrifying. One would expect that some medium would defend her, that some fellow cast member would say something. But it did not happen. They just echoed the insults. A journalist even asked her about her bra size during an interview, ”she recalls. Parera believes that Silverstone did not have people around her to take care of her. And that system ended up destroying her self-confidence, leading her to partially abandon the profession.

Alicia Silverstone, in a 2016 PETA campaign.

In addition to being the first major victim of internet misogyny before anyone understood the danger of the internet, Silverstone was caught up in the media obsession in the late 1990s with celebrity weight. In a psychotic way, the same magazine ridiculed Kate Winslet’s curves on one page and disapproved of Calista Flockhart’s thinness on the next. And that media psychosis concluded that movie stars should look like normal girls, but under no circumstances be.

At that time, plus-size models were parading in the same size as Marilyn Monroe (44) and the actress Teri hatcher she boasted that she still fit into her size 34 high school jeans. In 1996 it was stipulated that 80% of 18-year-old women did not like their body, and since 1970, cases of eating disorders had doubled.

In Spain, this scrutiny of female bodies was imported by magazines such as In Touch or Cuore. The current director of the latter, Araceli Ocaña, admits that until a few years ago neither the editors nor the readers considered that laughing at the physical defects of celebrities was wrong because, after all, it was in the pack of fame . “Both blogs like Perez Hilton or magazines like Cuore They started from the assumption that they had been deceiving us, that they showed us perfect images to which we should aspire. And this type of media taught you what no one had taught you until now, they told you things without euphemisms, they showed you the part of fame that you do not see: that famous people have cellulite, that they are wrong. But then it got to the extreme ”, laments Ocaña.

A year ago Cuore he distanced himself from his editorial line (the emblematic “aargs” and “ups”) to bet on positivity. Ocaña clarifies that since 2016 the web avoided ridiculing the physique of famous women. “We have come to realize that you cannot lift people’s spirits by sinking other people. Everything changed with Instagram. The celebrities showed the images of their day to day and little by little they went from being perceived as unattainable women to normal people. His image was humanized. And then the public began to understand that when a magazine messes with them, it is messing with a human being. Suddenly you felt that laughing at Jennifer Lopez because she has cellulite or because she is wearing an ugly dress can make her feel bad. Celebrities opened their doors to us and we could see how things affected them, ”he recalls.

“Those jokes hurt, but at the same time I knew they were wrong. I was not confused ”, I would recall Silverstone last year in The Guardian. “I knew it wasn’t okay to laugh at people’s bodies, but I didn’t respond like a warrior saying ‘fuck you’, I just kept walking. I stopped loving acting for a long time, until my new manager made it clear to me that I didn’t have to do anything I didn’t want to. “

In 2000, Silverstone reappeared on the cover of FHM to promote an adaptation of Shakespeare (Lost labor of love). The journalist described that she had a “lean and fat-free” appearance, thanks to the services of the dietitian to the stars, whose clients included Salma Hayek, Matt Damon and Neve Campbell. He then asked her if any of her boyfriends had asked her to dress as a schoolgirl to satisfy an erotic fantasy. (The answer was “No, none”). In 2001 Reese Witherspoon ascended the Olympus of Hollywood with A very legal blonde, a kind of spiritual sequel to Out of the loop and Alicia Silverstone, in the eyes of the public, was hopelessly relegated to the category of old glory. I was 24 years old.

