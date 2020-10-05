This White House photo shows Donald Trump at an office in his presidential suite at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Maryland on October 4, 2020 (TIA DUFOUR / THE WHITE HOUSE / AFP)

The campaign is completely turned upside down by the hospitalization of Donald Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus. The American president could leave the hospital on Monday, October 5. In any case, this is what his doctors said on Sunday afternoon at a press conference. According to them, the state of health of the American president is improving and he could quickly return to the White House for his convalescence and the continuation of his various treatments.

A Donald Trump outing on Monday would be quite astonishing. The president was diagnosed Thursday evening, and so it’s only been four days when we know that there may be risks of complications on the 5th, 6th or 7th day of coronavirus.

There is obviously therefore a desire to show that all is well, and that the president will recover very quickly. For example, Sunday afternoon, there was this press conference at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda where the doctors evoke a rapid exit, while revealing that Donald Trump is now placed on steroid. This is quite surprising news because this treatment is normally reserved for the most severe cases of Covid-19.

Second example, Sunday evening, the president decides to leave his hospital room to greet his supporters who since Friday evening have literally been camping in front of Walter Reed. He announced it a few minutes before in a video: “I’m going to give a little surprise to the real patriots who are in the street outside. Being here in the hospital is a very interesting experience, I learned a lot about Covid-19. More than in the books, I understood things.”

For a few seconds the president will go to greet his supporters from his car, where he is accompanied by two bodyguards while the patient normally has to remain in isolation.

There are other other communication tools to say that the president is in good shape. For example the photos that the White House sent on Sunday evening. Two images of Donald Trump at a desk in his presidential suite in Walter Reed military hospital. The caption explains that the president is at work and holding a phone meeting.

Like last night, around 10 p.m. East Coast time, the @WhiteHouse send pictures of @realDonaldTrump at work in an office at Walter Reed Hospital (a phone call with Pence, Pompeo and Milley specifies the caption) pic.twitter.com/txMzIeLEkm – Gregory Philipps (@gregphil) October 5, 2020

And then, perhaps more surprisingly, the official White House store announces that it now sells a commemorative medal, called “Donald J. Trump defeated the Covid”. The president is still in the hospital but the medal is already on pre-order, priced at $ 100 each.