The milder nature of infection with the omicron strain can give good immunity to the population and hasten the end of the coronavirus pandemic in the world. This scenario was predicted by Tira Grove Krause, Technical Director of the Danish Public Health Authority (SSI), informs Danish TV channel TV 2.

According to Krause, the omicron strain will ensure the massive spread of the infection, however, the disease will be much milder, without serious consequences. The epidemiologist added that the risk of hospitalization due to the omicron strain is half that of the delta variant.

“The spread of the omicron strain will peak at the end of January, and in February we will already see a decrease in infectious pressure and a decrease in the burden on the health service. But we must make an effort in January, because it will be a difficult time, ”the scientist said.

Earlier in January, it became known about eight symptoms of the omicron-strain of coronavirus, which appear in the early stages and are similar to symptoms of a cold or flu. So, doctors named among them sore throat, back pain, runny or stuffy nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, night sweats and body aches.