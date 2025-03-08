The steers, belonging to the iron of Talavante, were unevenly presented. More third the first three and with more presence the last three, all of them as noble as scarce of race and mobility. The sixth, within its meekness point, … He moved but without any quality.

The first ear of the afternoon went to the hands of Aaron Palacios that showed the trade, value and good ways that this novillero possesses. Up to three long knees prescribed his first to continue with a handful of good Veronic. With the crutch, he stood out in the bullfighting on his right hand, since the left python failed to attach himself at all. After the third series the steer ended up stopping and perhaps he did not succeed to close it a bit for him to help him a little more. It ended with manoletinas that raised the tone of the transteo that finished off a puncture and lunge. He also received his second with three longs, but there was no more show of the cape. He started the task with a series with the right with both knees on land that reached great force, but the genius that his opponent developed always wanting to dwell the deceptions did not allow him any show. He shortened distances trying to bring the emotion to the laying, but the steer ended up very stopped and there was no option.

Another ear from his first Salamanca Marco Pérez, who was shown as a bullfighter prepared for major companies. His cape bullfight was not his fort throughout the afternoon, but in the crutch’s tasks he developed a very unusual temper in those of the lower ranks. His series with the right hand had rhythm and despaciosity and all this without abusing the sudden touches and taking the steer very sewn on the flights. With his second that rammed with his face at medium height and did not finish following the deceptions, he did not allow him to round the afternoon.

The Valencian Juan Alberto Torrijos, the most bisoño of the three supplied that lack of filming, with a lot of desire to please also put a lot of will in all his performance. He received his two steers at the Chiqueros Puerta, but his first did not allow him to show off because he came very soon. However, luck smiled at him in the last one in the afternoon, because he was the only one in the confinement that moved. With hardly any quality and its meekness point, because very soon sought the refuge of the tables. Full delivery with loose crutches within each series of very good stroke. He literally overturned when killing and despite the fact that the countrymanly requested the second ear, the president only granted one.