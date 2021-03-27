Before the first bull of the afternoon jumped, the one from Victorino’s debut in the Alameda bullring, emotions raced for a Rafaelillo who was wearing lights again after the very serious fuck suffered in Pamplona in July 2019. The ovation for the Murcian when he broke the paseo was one of those that give goose bumps.

In his reencounter with the bull, he spear with intelligence and skill, casting a serious lurid specimen, which he was looking for at the end of the embroque. Mora and Mellinas wore flags. He gave Rafael to the women in his life, his wife and his daughters, and after being underpowered, he harnessed a round series of great merit that ended with the bull smashing the peg. Rafael perfectly understood the problem presented by the Victorian, and he could down in two right-handed batches and as many to the natural one, signing a prodigious change of hand in a shot. But his sword jammed and it was not until the fourth inning that the steel sank, losing the trophy. He greeted a loud ovation.

With the fourth, a bull that lacked the strength to transmit, the bullfighter had to put it all. Rafaelillo, who offered to the public, once again demonstrated his maturity to squeeze the antler in a task in which he walked through the square with a lot of temper and harmony. This time yes culminated in a great lunge that rolled the horned. The majority request of ear was attended by the presidency and Rafael enjoyed a leisurely return to the ring.

The celebration Cattle raising Six bulls by Victorino Martín (he made his debut in this square), well presented and uneven in play, the fifth standing out. Rafaelillo Of royal blue and gold; ovation with greetings and ear. Ruben Pinar Of white and silver; silence in both. Alberto Lamelas Of lilac and gold; ear and back to the ring. Incidents Spring afternoon. Limited capacity, with 2,500 spectators. Rafaelillo reappeared, since his capture in Pamplona on July 14, 2019. A minute of silence was observed for the victims of the coronavirus.

The best bull for Pinar



Rubén Pinar gave his first to Rafaelillo. Serious bull, who developed sense and a lot of danger during his fight. Pinar, what he was solvent with the cape, he shortened with the crutch. The best were the two pairs of flags placed by Ángel Otero, who greeted them. To compensate, the manchego took the best bull of the afternoon, the fifth, which he curdled in a very intense crutch task, in which he linked batches with the right hand of packing and emotion. When he had the triumph in his hand he punctured up to three times. There were those who requested the turn in the drag for the bull.

In third place, a cheerful and brave Victorian jumped into the ring, who gave a show on rods and had emotion in the attacks. Lamelas delivered and arrived a lot to the stretches in two very close right-handed batches. On the second attempt he received a blow that made the bull roll. An ear was his prize. Wide was the bull that closed the square. A new long change served for the receipt, followed by a good bunch of veronicas. The pikeman David Prados took one of the greats of the afternoon by doing the luck of rods with bullfighting. Lamelas gave Rafaelillo his task as a crutch, in which he was once again very dedicated, but the sword traveled to the basements and the box did not respond to the request.