A woman was surprised when found in his garden a little puppy with reddish fur, which looked like a mix between a dog, wolf and fox. When she took him to the vet, They discovered that it was not a dog, but an Australian dingowhich had been picked up by an eagle, which dropped it mid-flight.

The small animal, which was named Wandi, was discovered in Bright, Australia, by Jane Guiney. The puppy showed scratches on his back and wear on his paws, so the woman decided to adopt him and take care of him. It was when he took him to the veterinarian, at the Alpine Animal Hospital, that he discovered that it was not a dog, he points out. The Dodo.

At the hospital, Wandi was given a DNA test and the results showed that he was a purebred Victoria Highlands dingo, so he was handed over to a sanctuary. Now Wandy is the most popular dingo at the Dingo Discovery Sanctuary and Research Centermanaged by the Australian Dingo Foundation, with over 58,600 followers on Instagram

A dingo fallen from the sky



The story of Wandi and how she appeared in the Guiney family garden made headlines in 2019. After the cub's arrival at the sanctuary, this little dingo became an icon in the fight for the conservation of this species, as well as its most popular representative, as it has appeared on Australian television news, documentaries and even has its own story.

Favel Parret had been volunteering at the sanctuary for a year when Wandi arrived. See also Morocco drops Portugal and embraces the glory of the World Cup Photo: Instagram @wandi_dingo and @favelparrett

When Favel Parrett, one of the sanctuary volunteers, heard Wandi's surprising story, decided to write a story with the little dingo as the protagonist. This story has served to debate the animosity that many people in Australia show against the species, which has been labeled as aggressive and feral.

“We are lucky to have this beautiful purebred alpine dingo, who came to us in the most amazing way… He made his way to us and after DNA testing we know that he is a purebred dingo, his parents were purebred and their grandparents too,” the author explained to The Sydney Morning Herald, who highlighted that he feels honored to be an ambassador for alpine dingoes, who face great dangers.