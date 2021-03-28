During the last few weeks, video games of war seem to be taking a very important position when it comes to rumors. On the one hand, we have the Call of Duty franchise, from which its possible name was leaked a few days ago. On the other, there is the Battlefield series, which has recently been talking about it could have free to play features.

Now, just a few days after these rumors about the franchise created by DICE, Electronic Arts recently published a survey in which it asked users about different aspects, so it could be a brief preview of some of the Battlefield 6 features that we will see with its arrival on the market.

This does not confirm what’s coming to the game, but more often than not surveys like these are carried out to gauge the communities thoughts and the results can be used to determine when to announce features etc. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 26, 2021

EA’s survey could give us an idea of ​​the features of Battlefield 6

As we can see, the Twitter user @_Tom_Henderson_ reported that Electronic Arts has recently conducted a survey, in which it has asked its users about Battlefield 6, among which we can highlight some features that we could see in the new title of the franchise.

Among the questions raised we find questions related to the Battle Pass, the clan system, free to play elements, evolutionary maps and weapon customizations. Apparently, from the EA offices they want to know which features are of most importance to fans, although according to Henderson, it would not be much less to add them to the title, which would already be in an advanced stage of development.

Battlefield 6 to be unveiled in May, according to new evidence

For the user, the objective of the survey is most likely to know which are the Battlefield 6 features that fans would like to see in a trailer involving the announcement of the title. So it could mean that several of those elements are already in the title, and it has simply been asked to show them the first time we see the game.