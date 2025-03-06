The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported Thursday that an cholera outbreak has caused dozens of dead and 2,718 hospitalized in the state of Nilo Blanco, located in southeastern Sudan, where the health situation is worsening in the face of growing cases of severe dehydration.

The organization, which has warned in a statement of the “saturation” that this is causing at the Kosti University Hospital, where it helps, has indicated that the increase of Cases of cholera It has occurred following the power cut registered after the fall of a projectile on the Rabak power plant in the framework of the clashes between the army and the rapid support forces (RSF).

He Attack in question It has led to the surrounding communities to “depend mainly on the water transported in carts since the supply has been suspended due to problems to pump water.”

«The attacks to infrastructure of vital importance They have long -term harmful effects on the health of vulnerable communities. The belligerent parties must respect the rules of the war and guarantee the protection of the civilian population and the critical infrastructure, ”said Marta Cazorla, MSF emergency coordinator for Sudan.









The peak of this outbreak occurred between February 20 and 24, when patients and their families came to the Kosti hospital in panic. The NGO has indicated that patients have had to be treated on the ground, since the hospital has run out of space.

To control the situation, has sustained, the Ministry of Health of the State of the White Nile is coordinating the Community level responseproviding access to drinking water to the community and prohibiting cars thrown by donkeys. In addition, it is managing a vaccination campaign against cholera, which is transmitted fundamentally by water.