In the DPR, a court sentenced an Azov fighter to 24 years in prison for shelling civilians

The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) sentenced a serviceman of the Azov brigade to 24 years in a maximum security colony (terrorist organization banned in Russia) Anton Shtukin for shelling civilians receiving humanitarian aid. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office.

Shtukin was found guilty under Part 3 of Article 30, paragraphs “a”, “e”, “l” of Part 2 of Article 105 (“Attempted murder of two or more persons, committed in a generally dangerous way, motivated by political, ideological hatred and enmity”), Part 1 of Article 356 (“Cruel treatment of the civilian population and the use of prohibited methods in armed conflict”), Part 2 of Article 167 (“Deliberate damage to someone else’s property in a generally dangerous way, resulting in significant damage”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, on March 17, 2022, a fighter was in an open firing position in the village of Pokrovskoye and noticed three unarmed women aged 55, 63 and 68 years old near the administrative building of the fishery, who were receiving food as part of a humanitarian action. Considering them traitors who took a pro-Russian position, Shtukin fired twice in the direction of the women from a man-portable anti-tank missile system. As a result, the building was damaged, but no residents were injured.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of the DPR sentenced Sergei Makeev, a 26-year-old gunner-operator of a reconnaissance company of a marine brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to 29 years in a maximum security colony for the murder of two civilians in Mariupol.