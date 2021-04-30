The holder of the Buenos Aires Revenue Agency (ARBA), Cristian Girard, described businessman Marcos Galperin as “antidemocratic” for his decision to move to Uruguay “to avoid paying taxes” after Alberto Fernández arrived at the Casa Rosada in 2019.

“I just heard you mention a businessman, former Argentine businessman now Uruguayan, Galperin, who spoke of capitalism and democracy. Democratic is paying taxes. Democratic is that we all discuss how we finance the state we want to have, “the official was emboldened in an interview on the channel. C5N.

And immediately, Axel Kicillof’s official launched: “The truth is that when you don’t like how the elections are coming or the results of the elections in your country, Going somewhere else because you don’t want to pay taxes seems deeply undemocratic to me“.

The move of the founder of Mercado Libre (ML) to Uruguay was almost in unison with the beginning of the administration of Alberto Fernández, whom he had visited after the PASO 2019, when the then candidate of the Frente de Todos was already emerging as the next president of Argentina.

Cristian Girard, head of ARBA, against Marcos Galperin. TV Capture

The truth is that the criticism of the head of ARBA to Galperin adds to the constant questioning of the official arch to the former CEO of the largest Argentine unicorn, with those of the social leader Juan Grabois as standard bearer of the onslaught.

The sport of Grabois

“Tax and health exiles, legalized evader privileges, bloodsucker and loan sharks; the omelette is going to turn around and the rich men who crossed the pond are going to have to pay a hundred times what they evaded, “Grabois had told him a month ago.

Grabois has been targeting Galperin whom he designated as a “usurer”.

It was after the businessman – who called Mauricio Macri to vote in 2019 – thanked Uruguay for receiving a turn for the doses of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine.

As reported by Clarín in September of last year, Galperin -with US $ 4.6 billion of personal fortune according to the Forbes ranking- heads the list of Argentine billionaires.

He climbed to the rhythm of the growth of Mercado Libre, the company he founded at 28 in 1999 in a garage.

Days ago, the company was chosen by the magazine Time as one of the 100 most influential companies in the world.

The American magazine included the Argentine unicorn in its 2021 TIME100 most influential companies list for “lead electronic commerce in Latin America”.

DS