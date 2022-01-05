And social media platforms in Egypt caught fire with the story of the girl Basant Khaled Shalaby, who ended her life, under the hashtag “A right to a cent will not be lost.”

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior had announced earlier the arrest of two suspects in the death of the student, Basant Shalaby, known in the media as a “victim of extortion.”

She stated that after searches and investigations during the past days, the Egyptian security services identified the hiding place of the two people accused of blackmailing her, with fake videos and photos, which prompted her to commit suicide.

Bassant Shalaby is a resident of Kafr Yaqoub village in the Kafr El-Zayat district, Gharbia Governorate, in northern Egypt.

The 17-year-old Azharite girl was the victim of electronic blackmail by two young men from her village in Kafr Yaqoub, and she paid with her life for it.

According to investigations, it was found that one of the accused was a student in the second grade of Al-Azhar secondary school and her colleague, and the second was a university student at Al-Azhar University. 10 years.

The village of Kafr Yaqoub witnessed the disappearance of the accused and their families from the village after the girl’s death.

Basant fell into a state of severe depression and failed to convince her parents that she was innocent, and left her mother a message that was circulated on social media, which read: “Mama, I hope you understand me, I am not (not) this girl, and these are superimposed pictures, God Almighty, and I swear to God, this is what I am ( it’s not me)”.

Commenting on the case of the girl who committed suicide, Heba Ali, a mental health and family counseling consultant, told Sky News Arabia that the girl entered a major psychological crisis and was greatly disappointed and disappointed.

She added that the girl’s message addressed to her mother confirms that she did not find anyone standing by her side or supporting her in her severity, as that age stage is considered an adolescent stage. Then suicide.

toxin

In the same context, mental health consultant Walid Hindi told “Sky News Arabia” about the suicide girl’s choice of poison as a tool to get rid of her life: “Suicide varies from environment to environment, in most rural environments suicide is easy by means of the yield pill.”

Muhammad al-Yamani, the owner of the initiative to combat sexual blackmail on the Internet, confirms in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, about his explanation of the recent recurrence of women’s exposure to such crimes, that it is a recurring case, unfortunately, as a result of society’s submissiveness to honor crimes and blaming the victim, even if the pictures were fabricated.

He continued, “We have a major societal crisis, and the behavior of society must be studied in greater depth after the entry of social media into all homes.”

Messages and tips

Muhammad al-Yamani continued: “My message to parents is that the father and mother must reach an understanding with the children, and they should be their guide in life, and we abandon the role of a rigid father and an abusive mother, and remove fear from inside homes, especially among girls.”

He continued, “We have a large number of messages on a daily basis, with an average of 300-700 messages per day. Problems related to extortion, threats and various Internet crimes.”

In a related context, Mohamed Mahrous, Professor of Family Sociology at the Department of Sociology at Alexandria University, confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the role of criminal investigation in the incidents of electronic extortion is difficult to determine, especially in the case of deleting and deleting messages.

He added: “Sometimes we suffer from family silence, and there is no interaction and frankness in our Arab homes, even if the children make mistakes, and he also warned of the dangers of using the Internet and social media.”

He stressed that “wrong use may lead to disasters, noting the need to pay attention to the values ​​and morals of the Arab family, such as respecting the neighbor and not violating honor, and delving into people’s honor without evidence.”