The Dubai Police Empowerment Council for People of Determination, in cooperation with the Al Noor Center for Training and Qualifying People of Determination, organized an awareness-raising training initiative for parents and specialists in the field of safety and security of students of determination.

The Chairman of the People of Determination Empowerment Council, Major Abdullah Al Shamsi, confirmed that the initiative supports the Council’s efforts aimed at empowering People of Determination, in accordance with the Dubai government’s strategy “My Community… A Place for Everyone,” so that Dubai will be a completely friendly city for People of Determination.

He added that the Council pays great attention to raising the level of awareness of dealing with people of determination, to integrate them at the educational, professional, and societal levels, and to involve all concerned parties, including families of people of determination, the government and private sectors, and educational institutions, to achieve an inclusive society that fulfills its obligations towards this segment and enhances their quality of life.

The initiative included workshops and guidance and awareness lectures on the correct dealings with people of determination according to each disability, and awareness of Dubai Police services towards people of determination, and channels of communication with them, whether through police stations, the smart police station, the Dubai Police smart application, and others.