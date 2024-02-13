For the second year in a row, the Jeep Grand Cherokee won Best Midsize Utility in the 2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards. “The Jeep Grand Cherokee is our winner of the year for Best Midsize Utility,” said John Davis, creator and host by MotorWeek. “We believe the Grand Cherokee can handle any adventure families want to take on. After living for decades as a rough-and-tumble, take-it-or-leave-it SUV, the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee arrived with plenty of surprises, including an extended L version with three rows of seats (available in Eurasian markets) and 4xe technology Plug-In Hybrid. The Grand Cherokee 4xe is not only proving very popular, but it adds significant breadth to Jeep's already strong environmental position. For a brand that boasts a legendary tradition, this car represents a truly modern and advanced statement from every point of view.”

Now in its 43rd season as a television and digital automotive magazine series, MotorWeek annually hosts the Drivers' Choice competition to evaluate vehicles based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency and value.

“For MotorWeek to recognize the Jeep Grand Cherokee as Best Midsize Utility for the second consecutive year in the prestigious 2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards is especially gratifying,” said William Peffer, senior vice president and brand manager for Jeep, North America. as it is further confirmation from an authoritative jury that we are offering our customers the best and most awarded SUV ever.”